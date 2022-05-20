Parker McCollum Reveals Which of George Strait’s Songs Inspired Him to Sing – As They Prepare Tour

Parker McCollum paid tribute to country legend, George Strait, during a Wednesday (May 18) Instagram post.
The singer captioned a photo of him and Strait from the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, “Happy birthday to the King! Not sure I would have ever started singing had I not heard Amarillo By Morning in my grandpa’s truck all those years ago. Thank you for setting the standard!”
Strait is re-signed with his record label, and producing new music. He’s asked McCollum, his fellow Texan, to open for him, as he tours several cities, this year.
McCollum has said he’s working on new music, as well. Could a duet be on the way?
What George Strait song made you a fan?