Parker McCollum Reveals First Baby’s Gender

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light have revealed the gender of their first child.

Hallie published an Instagram Reel with the comment, “Baby BOY McCollum! we love you, little cowboy.”

The video depicts the couple going down a hallway, with Parker holding baby cowboy boots. “Keaton Cadillac McCollum, King Cowboy McCollum, Yancey Tyler McCollum, Walker Yancey McCollum, and Major Yancey McCollum. Pick from those when you get a chance, Hallie, will ya?”

Parker wrote in the comments, sharing the potential names of their baby boy.

Parker and Hallie announced their first child on Instagram on February 1.

Which name do you think Parker and Hallie should choose?