Opry Celebrates 97th Birthday with Craig Morgan, Carly Pearce, Deana Carter, Chris Young and More

September 25, 2022 12:00PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

To mark the Grand Ole Opry‘s 97th birthday, from October 4th through the 9th, there will be six nights of performances.

The Opry will host Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday shows, as well as Opry Country Classics on Thursday.

For the special birthday week, shows were added on Wednesday and Sunday.

A special “Opry Loves The ’90’sStudio by Deana Carter will perform at OPRY AT 97 on Saturday, October 8th.

Opry NextStage artist BRELAND, Jon Pardi, plus Opry members Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, The Isaacs, Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, Carly Pearce, Steve Wariner, Chris Young, and Carter will perform.

