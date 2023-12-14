98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

December 14, 2023 10:00AM CST
Oprah Winfrey – Using a Weight-Loss Drug? Here's her One Word Answer 
YES.
Oprah Winfrey confirmed the speculation that she’s taking a weight-loss drug, akin to Ozempic in an interview with People.  It was published Wednesday (December 13th).

‘”I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” Winfrey told the online magazine.  She did not reveal which medication she uses.

The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” Winfrey explains.  The Color Purple actor adds:  “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.

