Oops, Tony Romo Just Referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s Wife – Again

Former Dallas Cowboys QB – turned broadcaster – Tony Romo just called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce‘s wife, again.

The NFL analyst mis-titled the singer-songwriter during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Christmas Day game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN shared a mixup video on Instagram. In it, Swift stands up to support Kelce, and the camera pans to Kelce on the field. “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” Romo said in the video, posted on Monday.

“You’ve been down that road with that before,” iconic play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz responded.

The Bills-Chiefs game, last week, had an identical blunder by Romo (who went to Eastern Illinois University). “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo said, before he quickly caught his mistake and corrected himself, adding, “Er, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!” “Not yet,” another commentator replied, laughing at Romo’s blunder.

