One More Reason to Not Go to Florida: Flesh-Eating Bacteria Which Cause ‘Leaky Gut’

Beachgoers in South Florida are warned about a flesh-eating pathogen, which has arrived ashore at many popular beaches.

The bacteria—called Vibrio—mixes with other debris; and that allows it to eat away at humans and animals who get near its web.

The mixture of pathogens causes “leaky gut syndrome.” It has spread across beaches, because the bacteria has been hitching a ride on swaths of Sargassum seaweed.

As the seaweed decays, a foul odor blankets the beach and the bacteria spreads across sandy shores.

That’s where people who get infected with tainted surfaces can face: “diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, chills, ear infections and wound infections.”