On the Road with Morgan Wallen: Bailey Zimmerman Says They Don’t Party, Do Stay Healthy

Bailey Zimmerman Talks Life On The Road With Morgan Wallen: “We Don’t Really Party… You Won’t Catch Us At The Bars”

Morgan Wallen‘s tour includes HARDY, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman – who says he is grateful to be with the other artists on the trek.

Zimmerman, who’s 23, talked about touring with the three artists while chatting in a recent interview, where he confirmed that the group indulges in usual tour life activities, however… “This is complete honesty. I don’t — we don’t really party,” Zimmerman said, before he shared what their tour life looks like. “I feel like we’re just on a really good trajectory of being healthy. We work out all the time. We’re eating healthy. We’ll have a couple tequilas, but you won’t catch us at the bar anymore.”

The Illinoisan used to work at a meat packing pland and along a gas pipeline. He says his hard work ethic comes from his mother. “My mom has worked her a— off to get me here, and I’m not about to throw it away because I want to drink beers at the bar and try to get girls. I’m not about that — I love my family too much.”

Are your partying days behind you? What made you adapt to a calmer lifestyle?