OLD DOMINION DROP NEW SONG ON FRIDAY

Old Dominion will release a new song called “I Should Have Married You” on Friday (April 21st). The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside songwriter Shane McAnally.

Ramsey said, “There must be a lot of people out there that either need to hear this or need to say it. If you dance hard enough and sing loud enough, maybe the regret will go away! So crank up ‘I Should Have Married You’ this Friday – and thank you for hounding us about this one since we teased it a few months ago!”

Old Dominion will resume their No Bad Vibes Tour on May 4th in Savannah, GA. The guys had to postpone a few dates recently as Ramsey recovered from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

The band was recently nominated for ACM Group of the Year for the eighth consecutive year. They have taken home the title the last five years. The ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime on May 11th.

