      Weather Alert

Nobody Told Dylan Scott Exactly How Awful Newborn Diapers Would Be

Dec 3, 2020 @ 10:00am

Dylan Scott has two kids.  His son Beckett is three, and his daughter Finley is one.  So, Country Now asked him to play a game of “Five Things Nobody Told Me About Fatherhood.”  Here’s what he said:

1.  Everybody has their opinion about how HE should be a father.

2.  They told him about nasty diapers, but not HOW nasty they’d really be.

3.  The awesome feeling he’d get while watching his kids dancing and being happy.

4.  The terrible feeling of watching his son get his first stitches.

5.  Finally, nobody told him the first six months would take six years off his life.

 

TAGS
#Diapers #DylanScott #Fatherhood #Mylestones
Popular Posts
8 Years Ago Today, Glen Campbell played the last live performance
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Live Longer, You Just Have to Do THIS...
Here are the Most Obedient Dog Breeds
Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay To Perform During Christmas In Rockefeller Wednesday
Wendy's Giving Away Breakfast Baconators with Mobile Purchase