Nobody Told Dylan Scott Exactly How Awful Newborn Diapers Would Be

Dylan Scott has two kids. His son Beckett is three, and his daughter Finley is one. So, Country Now asked him to play a game of “Five Things Nobody Told Me About Fatherhood.” Here’s what he said:
1. Everybody has their opinion about how HE should be a father.
2. They told him about nasty diapers, but not HOW nasty they’d really be.
3. The awesome feeling he’d get while watching his kids dancing and being happy.
4. The terrible feeling of watching his son get his first stitches.
5. Finally, nobody told him the first six months would take six years off his life.