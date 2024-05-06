98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Palmer Candy Announces Recall of Yogurt or White-Coated Snacks – for Salmonella Risk

May 6, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Palmer Candy Announces Recall of Yogurt or White-Coated Snacks – for Salmonella Risk
Palmer Candy recalls a long list of products – over possible salmonella risk.

The Iowa-based candy maker issues the warning about many of its “white coated confectionary items,” such as yogurt pretzels, white fudge cookies, or peanut butter snack mix.

The products were sold in 17 states, at retailers like Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee, and Dollar General.

A full list of recalled products can be found online.  Or, call Palmer Candy at 1-800-831-0828.

