No collabs on ‘Born’? No problem for Kenny Chesney

April 25, 2024 2:15PM CDT
Wondering why there are no collabs on Kenny Chesney‘s latest album, Born? Well, the answer’s simple: There wasn’t an organic fit.

“Look, I love collaborations, but there’s no collaborations on this record because I always felt like the collaborations had to start with the song, and I’m just not a big fan of putting people on a record just to have someone on the record,” Kenny shares in a recent press interview.

“It’s just disingenuous, you know? So, there’s no collaborations on this record because I didn’t feel like the songs lent itself to it,” adds the country star, who’s previously dueted with Grace Potter, Uncle Kracker, David Lee Murphy, P!nk and more.

Born‘s lead single, “Take Her Home,” is currently approaching the top five of the country charts.

To see Kenny at an upcoming Sun Goes Down Tour date, visit his website.

