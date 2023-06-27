98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban: 17 Years Married

June 27, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Looking ahead to an 18th trip around the sun, together, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate another year of marriage.

The Academy Award winner posted about her 17th wedding anniversary with her country superstar sweetheart, by sharing a steamy black-and-white photo on Instagram.

In the pic, Kidman and Urban are dressed up, standing close to one another, with Kidman sweetly cupping her husband’s face.

Happy Anniversary, my Love,” wrote the “Being the Ricardos” actor.

Vanessa Hudgens commented, “Faves,” to honor the couple.

 

 

