98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

New Law’s for Illinois!

January 2, 2024 8:53AM CST
Share
New Law’s for Illinois!
Getty Images

Starting January 1, 2024, several new laws took effect in Illinois. These include a ban on assault weapons, paid leave for all workers, legal action against creators of deepfakes, a ban on indoor vaping, and stricter regulations on fentanyl. The assault weapons ban, which defines an “assault weapon” as a semiautomatic rifle with certain features, was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month. The Paid Leave For All Workers Act entitles all workers in Illinois to a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. The Digital Forgeries Act allows individuals depicted in deepfakes without their consent to sue the creators, distributors, or solicitors of the false images or videos. Vaping and using e-cigarettes will be prohibited in indoor public spaces, with certain exceptions for retail tobacco stores.

 

Read More

More about:
#AssaultWeapons
#NewLaws
#PaidLeave

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.
2

Gabby puts her Marriage first
3

Chris Janson and Bret Michaels are teaming up!?
4

Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy
5

MITCHELL TENPENNY CHOOSES ‘JACK FROST’ AS HIS FAVORITE CHRISTMAS MOVIE

Recent Posts