New Law’s for Illinois!

Starting January 1, 2024, several new laws took effect in Illinois. These include a ban on assault weapons, paid leave for all workers, legal action against creators of deepfakes, a ban on indoor vaping, and stricter regulations on fentanyl. The assault weapons ban, which defines an “assault weapon” as a semiautomatic rifle with certain features, was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month. The Paid Leave For All Workers Act entitles all workers in Illinois to a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. The Digital Forgeries Act allows individuals depicted in deepfakes without their consent to sue the creators, distributors, or solicitors of the false images or videos. Vaping and using e-cigarettes will be prohibited in indoor public spaces, with certain exceptions for retail tobacco stores.

