A&E to Re-run Garth Brooks Documentary Sunday Night
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On two-part, four-hour A&E special aired the last 2 nights on A&E. It was outstanding to say the least! If you missed it, you’ve got a second chance this Sunday night 12/8.
The two-part documentary chronicles Garth’s life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. The special highlights the deeply personal journey and profound legacy of a genre-defining musical figure for the first time. In addition to exclusive interviews with Garth telling his life story for the first time, the documentary features never-before-seen interviews with Trisha Yearwood, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, George Strait, James Taylor, friend and original bandmate Ty England, songwriter Tony Arata as well as many others from Brooks’ personal and musical family. The documentary will also showcase unprecedented access to the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s current record-setting stadium tour and delve into the stories behind his seven RIAA Diamond Award-winning albums.
- Episode 1: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 2: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET
