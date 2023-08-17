Nestlé Is Testing Pizza Vending Machines? YES

Nestlé is testing a machine that makes a hot thin-crust DiGiorno pizza – on demand – in places like college dorms and airports.

The kiosk, which looks like a Redbox DVD rental machine, allows consumers to order a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $9.

It is delivered through a slot in the machine, and ready to eat in three minutes.

Nestlé launched a pilot kiosk at a Colorado Walmart in April, then introduced a second one, three months later, at a company facility in Ohio. That’s where it develops frozen foods.

Nestlé surveyed 100 customers who have purchased from the kiosk; and 95% of them believed the pizza was good value.

Another 92% said they see themselves buying another pizza from the kiosk in the future.

What would you like to see in vending machines?