Most Common Reasons We Go to the Emergency Room? THESE.

About 140 million Americans visit the emergency room every year, and an analysis of CDC data reveals the most common reasons why.

Abdominal pain, or stomach pain, tops the list with more than 12.4 million visits with this complaint, annually. It’s also the leading reason children, 15 and under, go to the ER.

While many causes of stomach aches are benign, conditions like appendicitis or an obstructed bowel require emergency surgery.

Chest pain comes in second with 7.8 million visits. Shortness of breath, cough, and fever complete the top five ER complaints.

