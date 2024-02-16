Morgan Wallen is planning to open a bar in downtown Nashville.
The country star has teamed with TC Restaurant Group to open a six story, 30,000-square-foot venue called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen this summer on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, located on 4th avenue.
Billboard reports the venue will feature three live music stages and an open-air rooftop and be decorated with photos and memorabilia from Wallen’s childhood and career thus far.
