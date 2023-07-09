Morgan Wallen Hit By Cowboy Boot on Stage, Angrily Throws It into Abyss  

Stop throwing crap at Morgan Wallen, unless you want to get kicked out of his show, and lose your chance to see him forever. This time, you almost can’t blame him for losing it.

Wallen, one of the hottest country singers, today, was recently signing autographs, when a cowboy boot hit him in the chest.

Morgan signed and then threw the boot across the stadium. That part seems odd – though you can understand his anger or frustration (maybe even sense of humor) – because it could have hurt someone when it landed.

A few months ago, it was another physical threat: Wallen was knocked down with a beer; in response, he completely ejected the offender.

This growing trend of fans thinking it’s ok to throw anything at a performer is alarming to the folks up on stage. Some stars have gotten hurt, recently, by thrown items. One odd fan even threw their mother’s ashes up on stage.

Is this the new way of stunting, for social media, to get “hits“? [Ironic.] If so, it’s completely inconsiderate of the safety of everyone around.