98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen has a new song.

February 22, 2024 6:52AM CST
Share
Morgan Wallen has a new song.
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Video shows the “Thinkin Bout Me” singer performing a brand-new unreleased song during a recent surprise performance in Nashville. The clip, filmed by Instagram user @ashleyinflorida, shows Wallen sitting on a stool, with no guitar, singing lyrics like “Lies, lies, lies, look into my eyes, eyes, eyes. I’m still a fool for you. Nothin’ I wouldn’t do for you.”

The event also appears to have included fellow singer-songwriters Hardy and Ernest, who were seated next to Wallen during his performance.

Check It Out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Country Cast 🤠 (@countrycastnet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Country Cast 🤠 (@countrycastnet)

More about:
#Ernst
#MorganWallen
#NewCountry
#NewMusic
HARDY

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
4

TOBY KEITH FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED
5

TOBY KEITH SURPASSSES TAYLOR SWIFT

Recent Posts