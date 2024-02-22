Morgan Wallen has a new song.

Video shows the “Thinkin Bout Me” singer performing a brand-new unreleased song during a recent surprise performance in Nashville. The clip, filmed by Instagram user @ashleyinflorida, shows Wallen sitting on a stool, with no guitar, singing lyrics like “Lies, lies, lies, look into my eyes, eyes, eyes. I’m still a fool for you. Nothin’ I wouldn’t do for you.”

The event also appears to have included fellow singer-songwriters Hardy and Ernest, who were seated next to Wallen during his performance.

Check It Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Cast 🤠 (@countrycastnet)