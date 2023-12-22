98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy

December 22, 2023 6:52AM CST
Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy
Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

She said in an article published Thursday (December 21st), “I’m finally able to put a hoodie on. That’s nice because it was button-up shirts and anything that could zip for a minute.”

The 29-year-old country star’s family history of breast cancer influenced her to go under the knife following a positive test for the RAD51D gene mutation.

The “Psychopath” singer said, “I would rather have done all this and never know if I was going to get breast cancer or not. I would rather done this and have that peace of mind. Life is short, life is precious, and I’m grateful for the advances with science that we have the knowledge to be able to go and take care of these things.”

