Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Spout Podcast
Backstage with Bossman
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Local Bands
Maura Myles
Mylestones
Mom Forgets It's Picture Day, Sends 3-Year-Old to School in Most Unfortunate Shirt
Feb 7, 2022 @ 11:28am
Videographer
Mom Forgets It’s Picture Day, Sends 3-Year-Old to School Wearing Unfortunate Shirt
If you buy sassy t-shirts for your child, you have got to really keep track of when it will be school picture day.
Mom and TikToker Paige (@paigepuhlease) got over 16 million views when she posted a video to explain how mortified she was… after she sent her 3-year-old daughter to pre-school in a t-shirt that reads “
Sasshole.
” She had totally forgotten… that it was school picture day.
The resulting photos make it look like the shirt instead displays the word “
a******.
”
Thousands of people weighed in in the comments section. And, while some thought the photos were hilarious, others criticized the mom, for owning the shirt at all.
See more, here: (
Yahoo
)
A mom on TikTok posted about how she forgot about school photo day, and sent her daughter to school in a shirt reading “Sasshole,” but the resulting photos (due to her daughters shrugged shoulders) make it look like the shirt reads “A******.”
#It
#It'sAMomThing
#Momming
#MomRegrets
#Mylestones
#OhNoYouDidNot
#Sasshole
#TikTok
