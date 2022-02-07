Mom Forgets It’s Picture Day, Sends 3-Year-Old to School in Most Unfortunate Shirt

      Weather Alert

Feb 7, 2022
Mom Forgets It’s Picture Day, Sends 3-Year-Old to School Wearing Unfortunate Shirt
If you buy sassy t-shirts for your child, you have got to really keep track of when it will be school picture day.
Mom and TikToker Paige (@paigepuhlease) got over 16 million views when she posted a video to explain how mortified she was… after she sent her 3-year-old daughter to pre-school in a t-shirt that reads “Sasshole.”  She had totally forgotten… that it was school picture day.
The resulting photos make it look like the shirt instead displays the word “a******.
Thousands of people weighed in in the comments section.  And, while some thought the photos were hilarious, others criticized the mom, for owning the shirt at all.

See more, here:  (Yahoo)

 

  • A mom on TikTok posted about how she forgot about school photo day, and sent her daughter to school in a shirt reading “Sasshole,” but the resulting photos (due to her daughters shrugged shoulders) make it look like the shirt reads “A******.”
