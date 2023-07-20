98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Michael Ray Says his Marriage to Carly Pearce Was Over Before It Started

July 20, 2023 11:42AM CDT
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

Michael Ray recently revealed on the Bobby Cast that his brief marriage to Carly Pearce was over before it started.

He told Bobby Bones, “I didn’t show up after our wedding day, because by that point in time, there was a lot of stuff that she didn’t show up for.”

He added, “To be honest, I think I knew in the beginning, or around that time, that this was something we probably should have slowed down.  We didn’t do counseling, we didn’t do any of that beforehand.  And I think that — there was moments, that I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I speak up on that?‘”

The singer revealed that it was a clean split, saying, “We didn’t own anything together.  We both signed pre-nups.  I haven’t seen or spoken to her in three-and-a-half years.  I went my way, she went hers.”

The two ended their eight-month marriage in June of 2020.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Recent Posts