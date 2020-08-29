Melania Trump Launched “Operation Block Ivanka” to Keep Ivanka from Stealing a Photo Op
A new book claims that MELANIA TRUMP half-seriously refers to IVANKA TRUMP as “Princess,” and she organized something called “Operation Block Ivanka” to try to keep Ivanka from stealing the show at PRESIDENT TRUMP’s inauguration.
A new book reveals a sort of conspiracy, around President Trump . . . and it’s called “OPERATION BLOCK IVANKA.”
The book is called “Melania & Me” . . . and it’s by Melania’s former advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. It’s not really a “conspiracy,” but it is amusing, and offers insight into the Trump family protocol.
“New York Magazine” has an excerpt about how Melania half-seriously refers to Ivanka as “Princess” . . . and how “Princess” wanted to be in the photo when Trump was sworn in at his inauguration four years ago.
But Melania wasn’t interested in letting Ivanka Trump steal the moment, so Operation Block Ivanka was set in motion.
In the book, Stephanie says, quote, “To plan this, I needed to know exactly where the family would be seated and the camera angles. One of the [organizers] sent me notes from the walk-through.
“He’d been prohibited from taking pictures, [so] he’d drawn a sketch to give me a decent overview of the Trump section and where the chairs would be positioned in a semi-circle.
“We knew where the cameras would be located because the platforms were already in place. Using his sketch, we were able to figure out whose face would be visible when Donald and Melania sat in their seats, and then when the family stood with Chief Justice John Roberts for Donald to take the oath of office.
“If Ivanka was not on the aisle, her face would be hidden . . . for the standing part, we put Barron between Donald and Melania and made sure that Don Jr. stood next to Melania, not Ivanka.”
It’s hard to say how successful this secret mission was . . . there were cameras everywhere from all angles, so on a Google search, Ivanka CAN be seen in a lot of them . . . but maybe there are official photos that she didn’t make it into.
In any event, this seems like a LOT of effort, and even Stephanie concedes that.
Quote, “We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.”
(Here’s video of President Trump being sworn in.)