Maren Morris Shares Book Tour Destinations Ahead of Children’s Book Release

She’s not just an award-winning country music star. Maren Morris is also the author of a children’s book.

And Morris, along with co-author Karina Argow, is set to go on a promotional tour, to talk up, “Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure.”

The book, illustrated by Kelly Anne Dalton, follows the story of Addie Ant’s journey for independence and the importance of friendship.

Morris shared a sneak peek of the cover and plot of the book, back in October 2023. It highlights themes of friendship and knowing when to ask for help.

The book tour dates were announced alongside a reel on Instagram featuring Morris’ song “Good Friends.” Maren will hold signings in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

