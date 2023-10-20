Lyme Disease = “A Ticking Time Bomb.” Here’s WHY
Study: Lyme Disease Is Like a “Ticking Time Bomb”
Yale University research found that several U.S. regions have experienced significant increases in tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.
Lyme disease was first recognized in 1982, but instances were extremely rare. Now, 490,000 Americans are infected by tick-borne illnesses annually.
The surge is likely due to a large increase in white-tailed deer populations, as the deer tick accounts for 97% of these diseases.
Possible solutions include vaccines for humans and the animals that spread ticks, or in manipulating a tick’s ability to feed off hosts.
