Lyme Disease = “A Ticking Time Bomb.” Here’s WHY

October 20, 2023 7:11AM CDT
Study:  Lyme Disease Is Like a “Ticking Time Bomb”
Yale University research found that several U.S. regions have experienced significant increases in tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

Lyme disease was first recognized in 1982, but instances were extremely rare.  Now, 490,000 Americans are infected by tick-borne illnesses annually.

The surge is likely due to a large increase in white-tailed deer populations, as the deer tick accounts for 97% of these diseases.

Possible solutions include vaccines for humans and the animals that spread ticks, or in manipulating a tick’s ability to feed off hosts.

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

