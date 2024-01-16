98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

LUKE COMBS SHARES NEW TRACK

January 16, 2024 8:40AM CST
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

In a video posted to social media Sunday (January 14th), the country star introduced the new track, “The Man He Sees in Me,” by explaining, “Luke here, on dad duty again. Back from our hunting trip. Beau’s over there doing tummy time, expressing himself. Tex is taking a nap, got the baby monitor over here. Nicole’s on the treadmill. So, ya’ll said you like dad songs, so I got a whole bunch of ‘em lined up.”

He continued in the caption, “I hope he never finds out that I didn’t hang the moon… New tune called “The Man He Sees in Me” that I wrote with my buddy @imjoshphillips.”

Bossman

