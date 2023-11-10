Luke Combs Offers Heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to Veterans
Veterans Day is observed every year on November 11 (11/11 used to be Armistice Day), to honor those who have served with the United States Armed Forces. And, although Luke Combs has never been in the military, he has a deep appreciation for those who have.
Over the years, he’s supported Veterans through special performances, and says his song… “Even Though I’m Leaving,” seems to really strike a chord with a lot of military families.
So, in honor of Veterans Day, we asked Luke if he’d like to share a message to those who have served, and are serving:
“You need people to do that. I think that can be a job that is sometimes overlooked by a lot of folks and I am grateful that there is a whole lot of people out there that are willing their life for all of our ability to do what we love and not be put in harm’s way on a daily basis. If you are in the military out there, or if you are a first responder, I would say thank you for what you do. I can’t imagine doing your job, especially in today’s climate; and I’m thinking about you, as are the rest of my fellow country artists, for sure.”
- Although Saturday is officially Veterans Day, it’s observed as a Federal holiday on Friday November 10.
- Why November 11? Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.