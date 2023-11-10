Luke Combs Offers Heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to Veterans

Veterans Day is observed every year on November 11 (11/11 used to be Armistice Day), to honor those who have served with the United States Armed Forces. And, although Luke Combs has never been in the military, he has a deep appreciation for those who have.

Over the years, he’s supported Veterans through special performances, and says his song… “Even Though I’m Leaving,” seems to really strike a chord with a lot of military families.

So, in honor of Veterans Day, we asked Luke if he’d like to share a message to those who have served, and are serving:

“You need people to do that. I think that can be a job that is sometimes overlooked by a lot of folks and I am grateful that there is a whole lot of people out there that are willing their life for all of our ability to do what we love and not be put in harm’s way on a daily basis. If you are in the military out there, or if you are a first responder, I would say thank you for what you do. I can’t imagine doing your job, especially in today’s climate; and I’m thinking about you, as are the rest of my fellow country artists, for sure.”