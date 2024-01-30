Luke Combs Reveals Name, Shares Preview of his Nashville Bar and Venue

It’s already standing, but it’s well-known, by a different name.

Luke Combs said, last year, that he and Opry Entertainment Group would develop a four-story downtown Nashville bar and entertainment complex.

Now it’s a reality. On Instagram, Luke explains that the bar’s name is inspired by his first hit, “Hurricane.” He writes, “Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5. So we figured we’d double it and make it Category 10.”

The current Wildhorse Saloon will be transformed into a 67,000-square-foot complex, with three interior floors and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop… And that’s got one of downtown Nashville’s best views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium. It’s at 120 Second Avenue, just steps from Broadway.

So, what is the name of this awesome bar? “Excited to announce my new honky-tonk will be called Category 10 and open this year!” Combs tweeted. The website already boasts the nickname “Cat 10.”

The first floor will have a 1,500-person capacity for paid events. They’ll keep the stage and dance floor, so line dancing is still possible.

The three internal floors will feature live music influenced by Luke’s music and lifestyle.

This venue can hold a total of 3,000 people.

