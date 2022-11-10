LUKE COMBS, LAINEY WILSON BIG WINNERS AT THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson were the big winners at last night’s (Wednesday, November 9th) 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, each taking home two awards. Luke had a huge night as he won Entertainer of The Year for the second year in a row. Seemingly stunned by the win, he said, “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true.” Earlier in the night, he also picked up the coveted Album of The Year award for Growin’ Up.

First time nominee, Lainey Wilson was a major winner and gave two of the most emotional speeches when she won Best New Artist and Best Female Artist. In tears, she talked about her dad recently being in the hospital but was able to walk the red carpet with her earlier in the evening.

Cody Johnson accepted Best Single for “‘Til You Can’t,” alongside his producer Trent Willmon and engineer Jack Clarke.

The show spotlighted several legendary artists including opening with a tribute to Loretta Lynn that featured Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert. Later, Alan Jackson was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award. Jo Dee Messina performed with Cole Swindell, Patty Loveless joined Chris Stapleton, Jeannie Seely introduced Miranda Lambert’s performance, and Ricky Skaggs played in Carly Pearce’s band.

After hosting the show solo last year, Luke Bryan was joined by football’s Peyton Manning to co-host this year. The three-hour show aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

WINNERS LIST:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews , Jonathan Singleton

, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

and Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR