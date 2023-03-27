98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs Has A Longtime Attachment To Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”

March 27, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Gettin’ Old,” the eagerly awaited new album from Luke Combs, is officially available. The 18-song album includes a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and 17 original songs.

Luke has had a long history with the 80’s classic, and he recalls it was his “first favorite song” and one of the first guitar songs he ever learned to play.

“That song’s just been a huge part of my life for a really long time. It’s one of the first songs I remember hearing. It’s probably my first favorite song that I ever had and spent tons of time listening to it with my dad in his pickup truck when I was a kid, probably four or five years old at that time,” Luke shares. “Ever since I could play guitar, it was one of the first songs I wanted to learn.”

I have been listening to this cover all weekend long and I just love you. What do you think?

