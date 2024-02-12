Luke Combs and Wife Enjoy VIP Super Bowl Date Night – Many Country Superstars Attend

Gold helmet and football on dark green scratchy background with yard markersOther football images

Luke and Nicole Combs watched Super Bowl LVIII from a suite, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Sunday night (February 11).

The caption on Combs’ Instagram story photo of their Super Bowl experience was “Big game hang with @nicolejcombs.”

Combs looks fondly at his wife while Nicole waves a peace sign.

Nicole wore knee-high red and black snakeskin boots with a black ensemble for the big game, while Combs wore jeans, a camo shirt, and boots.

Other country stars spotted at the big game included Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, and, of course, Reba McEntire (who sang the national anthem).

What was your favorite big game moment?