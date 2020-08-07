      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan’s ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’ Out Today

Aug 7, 2020 @ 8:23am
Luke Bryan’s seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, is available everywhere today (Friday, August 7th). The project already includes three Number One hits with “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and most recently, “One Margarita.”
Luke tells us that among the 10 songs on Born Here Live Here Die Here is something for everyone.

Luke kicks off album release day with a performance on NBC’s Today show as part of the 2020 Summer Citi Music Series. On Monday (August 10th), he will perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers and will make additional appearances on Watch What Happens Live on August 11th and The Kelly Clarkson Show on August 12th.

Tonight Luke will perform new songs from Born Here Live Here Die Here at 6 p.m. ET for Amazon Music’s ongoing livestream series. Prior to the performance, fans can submit questions by commenting on Luke’s social posts and he’ll also answer real-time questions via the chat feature during the stream.
“One Margarita” is the 25th Number One single of Luke’s career with 103 million global streams currently.

 

