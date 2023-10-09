Luke Bryan Stops Florida Concert after Wardrobe Mishap, Hilariously Calls Out Fans

Luke Bryan had a wardrobe mishap – or, really just a problem you or I could have – during his concert in Orlando, Florida.

He performed most of the show with his fly down. However, he handled it well and laughed it off.

Unaware of his unzipped pants, during a performance of “That’s My Kind Of Night” at the Florida Arena, a fan in the front row noticed – and told him. The fan’s concern made him stop singing, and pause the concert, to address the situation and zip it up quickly.

“Hold on! Shh… Stop! My f**kin zipper has been down the whole time,” Bryan shouted into the microphone as he stopped the concert. “Thank you for telling me,” Bryan graciously told the fan as they shook hands.

He jokingly asked the rest of the sold-out crowd, “Why didn’t none of you a**holes tell me?” which prompted a sea of laughter.

Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction? What happened?