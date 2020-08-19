      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Sings 100 Country Songs in 10 Minutes

Aug 19, 2020 @ 9:17am
Getty Images

If you learn anything today, know that Luke Bryan isn’t afraid of a challenge.  Taste of Country posted Luke recently attempting the challenge of singing 100 songs in 10 minutes.
For the challenge, challengers showed Luke the titles of country songs from different decades and he had to show his country knowledge by singing the song.  Bryan impressed fans with his knowledge but fell short of the 100. He got 51/100 correct.

Check out the Video thru Taste of Country Here….

 

 

TAGS
Luke Bryan
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again