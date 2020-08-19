Luke Bryan Sings 100 Country Songs in 10 Minutes
Getty Images
If you learn anything today, know that Luke Bryan isn’t afraid of a challenge. Taste of Country posted Luke recently attempting the challenge of singing 100 songs in 10 minutes.
For the challenge, challengers showed Luke the titles of country songs from different decades and he had to show his country knowledge by singing the song. Bryan impressed fans with his knowledge but fell short of the 100. He got 51/100 correct.
Check out the Video thru Taste of Country Here….