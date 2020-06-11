Luke Bryan Shares Another Track Off Upcoming Album On Friday
Luke Bryan is sharing another song from his upcoming studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The song, called “Build Me A Daddy,” will be released on Friday (June 12th).
Luke teased the song on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, June 10th) writing, “I’ve played this song for a lot of my hardcore buddies and it chokes them up. I think that’s the beauty of country music, to really make you feel emotional . . .”
Luke’s Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album was pushed from an April release to August 7th.