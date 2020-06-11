      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan Shares Another Track Off Upcoming Album On Friday

Jun 11, 2020 @ 7:33am

Luke Bryan is sharing another song from his upcoming studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The song, called “Build Me A Daddy,” will be released on Friday (June 12th).
Luke teased the song on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, June 10th) writing, “I’ve played this song for a lot of my hardcore buddies and it chokes them up. I think that’s the beauty of country music, to really make you feel emotional . . .”
Luke’s Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album was pushed from an April release to August 7th.

