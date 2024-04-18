Luke Bryan Says his Red Eyes Are Not from Smoking Pot – It’s THIS!

Some benefits are just worth the cost… especially when it comes to fish?

Recently, Luke Bryan explained why his eyes are so red; and he wants everyone to know that he isn’t smoking weed. He’s got an unusual allergy… and it acts up when he’s doing something he loves.

Bryan said, “Just so we know, if I do interviews and I look like I’ve been smoking pot, that’s not true. I’ve been catching bass.”

He explained, “If I touch a bass, my eyes will get red; and my hands will swell if I have to take the hook out. I’ll get in front of it. I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to fish today,’ so I’ll take an Allegra in the morning.”

He added, “My dad would take me on these fishing trips, and I would be in the back of the boat like wheezing, maybe in need of an EpiPen. My dad was just like, [‘Suck it up,’] we just thought it was allergies to the trees, but it’s actually touching the bass.” Apparently, those are some pretty great memories? LOL

What foods do you love that you are allergic to?

For me, it’s garlic… another odd one. But: No-can-do. ~ Mo