Luke Bryan Reunites Military Couple

Luke Bryan hosted a very special reunion between a military husband and his wife on stage during his concert on Friday (June 16th) in Darien Lake, NY. He surprised a woman in crowd named Shannon by calling out her name and inviting her up on stage. Luke told the crowd, “Shannon’s husband has been fighting overseas for a couple of years, and I wanna get her to help me. Come up here with me right now.”

Shortly after getting her on stage, Shannon’s husband, dressed in military fatigues, stepped out from the side of the stage and the crowd went wild. Shannon turned around to see her husband and burst into tears as the two embraced. Even Luke looked a little emotional about the reunion, but then launched into his hit song “Country On.”

Bryan’s Country On Tour rolls on to Philadelphia, PA on Friday (June 23rd).

CHECK IT OUT: