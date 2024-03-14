Luke Bryan on Missing Student in Nashville: ‘Y’all This Is Scary’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 15: Luke Bryan performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

He may be a superstar of TV and country music, but he’s still a family man.

Luke Bryan seeks help with the search for missing college student Riley Strain, who disappeared in downtown Nashville… And this was after he got kicked out of Bryan’s bar, 32 Bridge., last Friday (March 8th) night.

Strain’s friends tried to locate him, using Snapchat, but they were – and didn’t call 9-1-1 for 16 hours. Strain’s cellphone was last pinged near the public park along the river. Helicopters, boats and specially equipped drones have been used for the search, but not divers, at this point.

Bryan is working with the Nashville Police Department, and urges anyone who might know something to come forward with any information. The American Idol judge now uses his social platforms to spread word and ask for input.

The TC Restaurant Group, which owns Luke’s bar, is also helping with the search effort, which has been on-going for almost a week. Strain was last seen on camera near the river while crossing 1st Av North at Gay Street at about 9:47 p.m.

Bryan shared the police department’s contact information on social media, to further the search for Strain. “Y’all this is scary,” Bryan posted on his Instagram story, with “Praying for his safe return.”

Strain had been out with fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri (Mizzou). His family has driven down from Springfield, MO, to try to find him. They believe he had been seen near two homeless encampments.

Police recommend friends who go venue-hopping or celebrating stick together, as a group, at all times – and see that they each get home, safely. Calling for a cab or a ride-share should not be ruled out.

There’s more on this story from local Nashville news outlet, WSMV4.

Friends, family and concerned citizens have held a vigil.

Do you allow your phone to track your location? Why or why not?