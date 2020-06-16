Luke Bryan Hosting ‘CMA Best of Fest’
If you’ve been used to seeing the summertime special of the best performances from the CMA Fest, just know that this year it’s going to be a little different.
Since COVID-19 put a damper on this year’s event, Luke Bryan will host the CMA Best of Fest TV special.
The special will feature over 20 performances from past CMS Fests along with a special new performance from Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker.
The three-hour-long special will air on ABC on July 9
CMA Best of Fest TV Special Lineup:
Trace Adkins
Lauren Alaina
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Garth Brooks
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Billy Ray Cyrus
Dan + Shay
Lzzy Hale
Sam Hunt
Joan Jett
Lady A
Miranda Lambert
Lil Nas X
Little Big Town
Tim McGraw
Maren Morris
Brad Paisley
Rascal Flatts
Thomas Rhett
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Dwight Yoakam
Zac Brown Band
