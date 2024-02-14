98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Looking for Love This Valentines Day? Beware the ‘Dating App Paradox’

February 14, 2024 12:00PM CST
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
What Is the Dating App Paradox?
Even though meeting a partner on a dating app has become common, apps suffer from a paradox:  When they do well, they lose customers.

According to TikToker @infinitebs, also known as Bianca, Hinge is the latest dating app to fall victim to the paradox.  Like most apps, Hinge uses a “freemium,” model, meaning the best features cost money.

This model, however, has lead users to believe the free version is not designed for romantic success.

Journalist Cory Doctorow has noted that apps may start out by offering services for free to attract members, only to charge for those features later on.

(Discover more, here:  NPR)

