Lainey Wilson Testifies Before Congress About the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence  

“Save Me” is the name of her recent duet with Jelly Roll; but it’s many performers, and regular people, too, whom a country superstar hopes to save.

Lainey Wilson testified before Congress, during a House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet on Friday (February 2nd).

The singer, who has previously been the target of an Artificial Intelligence based scam – which appeared to feature her likeness in ads for weight loss gummies – was there to speak about the dangers of “AI.”

In a clip, broadcast by ABC7, she testified, “I do not have to tell you how much of a gut punch it is to have your name, your likeness or your voice ripped from you and used in ways that you could never imagine or allow. It is wrong, plain and simple.” See her testimony, here.

