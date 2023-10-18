98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson Opens Up about her Love Life and her 9 CMA Award Nominations

October 18, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Lainey Wilson Opens Up about her Love Life and her 9 CMA Award Nominations
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lainey Wilson is still reeling, after receiving nine Country Music Association Awards nominations for the second year in a row two weeks ago.

It’s crazy,” she marvels over her CMA nominations.

I mean, there’s a few categories where I’m competing with myself.  It’s wild.  If you would have told little Lainey that this would happen this soon into my career, I would have told you you were lying.”

Wilson has also been lucky in love.  The Nashville superstar and her boyfriend, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin “Duck” Hodges, have been in a relationship since 2021.

But they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM’s in Dallas.  “I just decided to keep something for myself, you know?” the ‘Yellowstone‘ star explains.  “And I laugh, and say I wanted to see if he was in it for the right reasons — and, turns out he was.”

What occurred in your adult life, that, as a child, you wouldn’t have believed?

More about:
#CMAAwards
#CMANominations
#DevlinDuckHodges
#LaineyWilson
#PittsburghSteelers
#Yellowstone

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer - Here's How

Recent Posts