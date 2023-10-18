Lainey Wilson Opens Up about her Love Life and her 9 CMA Award Nominations

Lainey Wilson is still reeling, after receiving nine Country Music Association Awards nominations for the second year in a row two weeks ago.

“It’s crazy,” she marvels over her CMA nominations.

“I mean, there’s a few categories where I’m competing with myself. It’s wild. If you would have told little Lainey that this would happen this soon into my career, I would have told you you were lying.”

Wilson has also been lucky in love. The Nashville superstar and her boyfriend, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin “Duck” Hodges, have been in a relationship since 2021.

But they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM’s in Dallas. “I just decided to keep something for myself, you know?” the ‘Yellowstone‘ star explains. “And I laugh, and say I wanted to see if he was in it for the right reasons — and, turns out he was.”

What occurred in your adult life, that, as a child, you wouldn’t have believed?