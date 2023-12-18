LAINEY WILSON AND MIRANDA LAMBERT DEBUT UNRELEASED DUET

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lainey Wilson surprised fans at her Friday (December 15th) night show in Las Veags.

The CMA Entertainer of the year brought Miranda Lambert out to join her for a new, unreleased song live on stage.

Videos posted to social media show that the duo sang Lambert’s hit “Kerosene” followed by a new song that Taste of Country presumes will be called “Good Horses.”

