LAINEY WILSON AND MIRANDA LAMBERT DEBUT UNRELEASED DUET
December 18, 2023 7:28AM CST
Lainey Wilson surprised fans at her Friday (December 15th) night show in Las Veags.
The CMA Entertainer of the year brought Miranda Lambert out to join her for a new, unreleased song live on stage.
Videos posted to social media show that the duo sang Lambert’s hit “Kerosene” followed by a new song that Taste of Country presumes will be called “Good Horses.”
@coondaddy7 #lasvegas #viginhotellasvegas #vegas #laineywilson #mirandalambert #kerosene #fypシ゚viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Coondaddy
