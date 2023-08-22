Labor Day Weekend: Here’s Who Will Be Your Worst Guests

Two-thirds of Americans have told a guest to “make themselves at home,” then regretted it, later.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 general population Americans, which reveals that 72% of us have told a guest to make the space their own; and 91% of those have regretted it afterward.

Some of the reasons why respondents have regretted allowing people to make themselves so comfortable include:

expecting more meals than planned (54%)

overstaying their welcome (45%)

making a mess (39%)

Results also showed, more specifically, who really make the worst guests:

friends (42%)

siblings (39%)

in-laws (37%) top the list.

A little over one third of hosts have felt that they have actually had to tell someone that he or she was a “bad guest.”

On the other hand, 75% of us believe – or will say – that we are really good hosts.

The study was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, to see how far hosts will go, to make their guests comfortable. It was conducted by OnePoll.