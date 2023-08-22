98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Labor Day Weekend: Here’s Who Will Be Your Worst Guests

August 22, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Labor Day Weekend: Here’s Who Will Be Your Worst Guests
Boy serving himself food in kitchen during multigenerational family party

Two-thirds of Americans have told a guest to “make themselves at home,” then regretted it, later.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 general population Americans, which reveals that 72% of us have told a guest to make the space their own; and 91% of those have regretted it afterward.

Some of the reasons why respondents have regretted allowing people to make themselves so comfortable include:

  • expecting more meals than planned (54%)
  • overstaying their welcome (45%)
  • making a mess (39%)

Results also showed, more specifically, who really make the worst guests:

  • friends (42%)
  • siblings (39%)
  • in-laws (37%) top the list.

A little over one third of hosts have felt that they have actually had to tell someone that he or she was a “bad guest.”

On the other hand, 75% of us believe – or will say – that we are really good hosts.

The study was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, to see how far hosts will go, to make their guests comfortable.  It was conducted by OnePoll.

More about:
#AvocadoGreenMattress
#GuestsGoneBad
#HostWithTheMost
#In-Laws
#LaborDayWeekend
#MakeYourselfAtHome
#OnePoll
#Siblings
Friends

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts