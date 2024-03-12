98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar – 22-Year-Old Now Missing – Police Search

March 12, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Man, 22, Reported Missing for Days after He Was Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar

Nashville police search for University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar.

Strain had been in town for a conference with his fraternity brothers.  His phone was last pinged in a different direction from his hotel, and efforts to locate him, using Snapchat, have been unsuccessful.

The University of Missouri offers support and counseling resources for Strain’s family and friends.

Strain’s family appeals for information to help find him.  They describe him as a fun and outgoing individual.

His family said the bartenders thought he had drunk too much.

Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, denied animosity.  As of Monday (March 11), he has been missing for three days.

