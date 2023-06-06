Kevin Costner Funded his Next Epic Project on his Own – Accountant Not Happy

To secure money for his post-Yellowstone project, Kevin Costner dove into his own pocket.

A recent interview with the Academy Award winner (for best picture – Dances With Wolves 1991) discloses that he mortgaged his oceanside property, to fund the production of his epic, Western Horizon.

Costner says, “I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house.”

He adds, “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f–king conniption fit.”

Costner explains, “I’m not a gambler. People might look at this and say, ‘Oh, this is a gamble.’ And I go, ‘Well, I guess it is, but do I want to go to Vegas and gamble?’ No. I’m not that kind of gambler.”

He adds, “I gamble on the love of story. I’m gambling on people, in a sense. I can’t make them go to the theater, but if they get there, I’m going to try to take care of them the best I possibly can.”