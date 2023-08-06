Kenny Chesney Suprises Key West Clubbers with Pop-Up Performance + Video

Kenny Chesney finished his “I Go Back 2023” tour in July, but now the superstar is popping up in the most unexpected places.

Just ask some Key West fans who saw the artist stop by with his guitar at Capt. Tony’s Saloon. The 55-year-old singer looked beach-ready, in blue board shorts, a white T-shirt, and a backward baseball cap.

Kenny shared a video of himself, singing “You and Tequila,” a Grammy-nominated song, which he recorded with Grace Potter, for his 2010 album, Hemingway’s Whiskey.

Chesney captioned his performance video, “Feeding my creative soul at Capt. Tony’s. Thanks to everyone for allowing me to sit in.”

Capt. Tony’s bar was a favorite spot for Ernest Hemingway (an American novelist, story-writer and journalist from Oak Park, IL), in the 1930’s, and Jimmy Buffett, in the 1970’s, according to Billboard.

What would you do if Kenny Chesney – or any other big celeb – walked into a place you were chilling at, and started performing?