Kenny Chesney Spreads Beloved Dog’s Ashes

July 18, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Kenny Chesney lost his dog, Ruby, in December.

He posted a photo on Instagram.  It showed him spreading her ashes on the West Coast.

Kenny posted a somber image of himself by the ocean with the caption, “spreading Ruby’s love on the West Coast. @darubagirl.”

One of Chesney’s fans commented on the touching post saying, “At least she will always be there looking out on the water and watching the sun rise and set every day.”

A different supporter said, “Awwww, bless her and you!

Nearly 50,000 people liked the emotional message, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny’s tour companion.

Has a pet changed your life?

