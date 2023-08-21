98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video of Getting Ready for her First Date with Chase Stokes

August 21, 2023 10:26AM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini took her fans back in time by sharing a video of herself getting ready for her first-date with actor Chase Stokes.

In a TikTok video set to her new song “How Do I Do This,” the 29-year-old singer shows off her short black dress and tells her best friend, “Here’s the look.  With the boots.  We’ve got the hair in a clip because we’re trying to be [a] cool girl.  He’s picking me up and we’re going to a sushi place.  And I’ll call you tomorrow with a full update.”

Clearly nervous, she tells herself, “I can do this.  I can do this.  It’s just a date.”

Ballerini publicly confirmed that she was dating the Outer Banks star on the Call Her Daddy podcast, back in February.

