Kelsea Ballerini Shares her First DM with Boyfriend Chase Stokes

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Kelsea Ballerini first hooked up with her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, after sliding into his DMs – and she has the receipts to prove it.

In an Instagram post, honoring the Outer Banks star on his 31st Birthday Saturday (September 16th), the country star shared a screen shot of their first conversation. It began when she reached out at 1:07 a.m. on December 1st with, “hiii chase stokes.”

Two hours later, he replied with, “Hey there how you doin?”

She finally introduced herself at 11:38 a.m. with, “i’m kels, nice to meet you.”