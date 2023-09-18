Kelsea Ballerini Shares her First DM with Boyfriend Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini first hooked up with her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, after sliding into his DMs – and she has the receipts to prove it.
In an Instagram post, honoring the Outer Banks star on his 31st Birthday Saturday (September 16th), the country star shared a screen shot of their first conversation. It began when she reached out at 1:07 a.m. on December 1st with, “hiii chase stokes.”
Two hours later, he replied with, “Hey there how you doin?”
She finally introduced herself at 11:38 a.m. with, “i’m kels, nice to meet you.”
